By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 8 Testing children with asthma for a
specific gene could help doctors avoid giving them common
inhaler medicines that are unlikely to help and may make their
condition worse, scientists said on Tuesday.
British researchers studying why certain asthma drugs taken
by millions of children don't appear to benefit some patients
said a gene called arginine-16 (Arg16) is key to determining
which medicines work for some and not for others.
Having a particular change in this gene means a drug called
salmeterol, a generic drug used in GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK)
Advair, Serevent and Seretide treatments, is unlikely to
improve the condition and may exacerbate it, the scientists
said.
"We have for the first time shown that personalised medicine
can work in the field of children's asthma," said Somnath
Mukhopadhyay of Brighton and Sussex Medical School, who led the
work and presented his findings at a briefing in London.
Asthma affects more than 300 million people globally and is
the world's most common children's chronic illness. Symptoms
include wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing and chest
tightness. Many children are prescribed salmeterol, a
long-acting so-called beta-receptor stimulant, to ease symptoms.
But after finding in a large observational study published
in 2009 that some children fail to respond to salmeterol, and
linking that to the Arg16 gene, Mukhopadhyay's team decided to
look closer. They conducted a genotyped study comparing
salmeterol with another generic drug called montelukast.
The researchers took 62 children with asthma who had the
susceptible Arg16 genotype and who were still having problems
despite using regular steroid preventer inhaler medicines.
The children were then randomly assigned to get either
salmeterol or montelukast along with their inhaler, and
researchers tracked their progress for a year.
"For almost every symptom we looked at there was a
significant difference, and it was always not in favour of
salmeterol," Mukhopadhyay said. "These are striking findings."
A spokesman for GSK said that Serevent, which was first
licensed in 1990, has since "become one of the most extensively
studied asthma medicines" with "a wealth of evidence to support
its effectiveness when used appropriately".
"The results of this small study raise interesting questions
around how different patients can gain the most benefit from
their medicines and it warrants further research," he said.
More than a million children in Britain have asthma and some
150,000 of them have the Arg16 gene change that makes them less
likely to respond to salmeterol.
The researchers, whose study was published in the journal
Clinical Science on Tuesday, warned that many children around
the world with serious asthma who are taking salmeterol but not
benefiting from it may be suffering needlessly.
A genetic test which Mukhopadhyay said would cost around 15
pounds ($24) could reveal why, and point doctors to the most
effective treatments.
Experts commenting on the findings said they were intriguing
and important.
"This is a wonderful example of...personalised medicine
working its way into practice," said Stephen Holgate of
Southampton University. He said that while the genetic test is
not yet available to family doctors, it should be if larger
trials find the same results.
Malayka Rahman of the charity Asthma UK agreed further
trials are needed to establish whether large-scale Arg16 genetic
screening in asthma patients should be introduced.
She also called for more research into genes that affect
responses to asthma treatments: "This... area of research has
the potential to lead to the tailoring of better treatments for
an individual based on their own genetic make-up - ultimately
keeping more people out of hospital and preventing unnecessary
asthma deaths," she said.