Oct 10 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni Sa
* Says results of last few years unsatisfactory
* Sees no improvement of situation in following years
* Cites reason as no funds for upgrading the hotel group
* Says joint development to take place through new investor
who takes controlling stake
* Says National Bank of Greece and government regulator to
organise tender for sale of majority stake in co
* Says Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund IV LP chosen as bidder
for majority stake at offer price of 400 million euros for 90
percent
* Says to decide on share capital increase to raise 51.7
million euros
* Says capital increase by issuing 17,222,516 shares
* Sees after deal increase of property to 300 acres
* Says first contract to refinance loan agreements
* Says second contract to help company to use coastline
zones for 50 yrs
Source text: bit.ly/1tIJHmR
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)