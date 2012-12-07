MILAN Dec 7 Italian investment fund
Investindustrial said on Friday it bought a 37.5 percent stake
in Aston Martin for 190 million euros and that the British
sportscar maker will invest 625 million euros to make new car
models in the next five years.
The deal gives Aston Martin the capital it needs to compete
with other venerable sports car brands like Maserati, Ferrari,
and Porsche that have the advantage of research and development
costs covered by large corporate parents.
Investindustrial has a positive track record with its
purchase of Italian high-performance motorcycle maker Ducati,
which it sold earlier this year to Audi at a gain.
Investindustrial will make the purchase through a capital
increase that will allow the fund to become Aston Martin's main
shareholder. The purchase is subject to antitrust approval, and
gives Aston Martin an enterprise value, including debt, of about
940 million euros.
