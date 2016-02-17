FRANKFURT Feb 17 Aston Martin has set up a
venture with Chinese technology group LeEco to jointly develop
the British luxury car brand's first electric vehicle, which
could come to market in 2018.
"It brings Aston Martin's electric car project forward. We
anticipate bringing it to market in 2018, " Aston Martin Chief
Executive Andy Palmer said at a news conference in Frankfurt on
Wednesday.
The partners plan to develop an electric car based on Aston
Martin's Rapide S model.
Separately, the new joint venture plans to collaborate with
Faraday Future, the start-up electric car venture backed by
Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting, the companies said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan)