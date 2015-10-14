Oct 14 British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said
it would cut up to 295 jobs as it tries to turn around its
loss-making business.
The 102-year old company, which had a total workforce of
around 2,100 at the start of the year, said in a statement it
hoped to minimise the number of job cuts by offering early
retirement, voluntary redundancies and not recruiting for
current open positions.
The carmaker, which is famed for models including the DB5
driven by James Bond in movies such as Goldfinger, added that
production and sales targets remain unchanged for this year.
Earlier this month, Aston Martin said it was planning
"meaningful" job cuts as part of a restructuring that will
involve the company expanding into electric and "crossover"
sport utility vehicles.
Aston, which has suffered from not being part of a wider
automotive group, posted a pretax loss of 25.4 million pounds
($39 million) in 2013, the latest figures available. Its former
chief financial officer told Reuters last year he did not expect
it to be profitable until after 2016.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by David
Evans)