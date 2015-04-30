LONDON, April 30 British luxury carmaker Aston
Martin has raised 200 million pounds ($307 million) in an equity
issue, backed by its major shareholders, to fund its expansion
into crossovers.
The 102-year old company, James Bond's carmaker of choice,
said the fundraising was led by Investindustrial and Tejara
Capital.
Reuters reported in December that Aston Martin was looking
to raise cash for its expansion.
The company, also announced its 2014 results on Thursday,
posting revenues of 468 million pounds and adjusted core
earnings of 66 million pounds, despite increasing product
development spend by 45 percent.
The firm said it expected global demand for luxury sports
cars to remain high during 2015.
($1 = 0.6503 pounds)
(Reporting by Mark Potter)