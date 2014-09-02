PARIS, Sept 2 Aston Martin has hired senior Nissan executive Andy Palmer as chief executive, two sources familiar with the matter said, ending the British sports carmaker's nine-month search for a new leader.

Nissan announced Palmer's resignation as executive vice president for product planning and programmes, saying he had "accepted a position with another company".

An Aston Martin spokeswoman said she had no comment on the appointment, which triggered a wider reshuffle within the Renault-Nissan alliance on Tuesday.

Palmer will be replaced by his Renault opposite number, Philippe Klein, the carmakers said.

Aston has been without a CEO since Ulrich Bez stepped down after turning 70 last November. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)