* Whitehaven snares Aston for slim 3% premium
* Whitehaven to buy explorer Boardwalk for A$500 mln
* Whitehaven shareholders to receive A$247 mln
* Aston shares up 0.7%, Whitehaven shares fall 1.9%
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Dec 12 Australia's Whitehaven
Coal agreed a $2.5 billion takeover of Aston Resources
and a local coal explorer on Monday, creating the
nation's biggest independent coal miner which could itself
become a juicy target for global predators.
The tie-up, designed to tap into booming Asian coal demand,
is the latest in Australia's hottest deal sector and involves
one of the country's most colourful rags-to-riches mining
magnates, former electrician Nathan Tinkler.
Tinkler's Aston owns 75 percent of the Maules Creek project,
which lies close to Whitehaven's mines in New South Wales state.
With Aston's assets, Whitehaven production will soar from 6
million tonnes a year in 2012 to 25 million tonnes by 2016 when
about 60 percent of output will be coking coal for steel mills.
The combined group would overtake A$4.8 billion New Hope
Coal, which itself is on the block.
Investors said the deal made sense as there should be
attractive savings from merging Whitehaven and Aston assets.
"It could make them a juicier target," said Peter Chilton,
an analyst at Constellation Capital Management. "It's very
logical to combine all the assets, because they're all next door
to each other."
Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty, who will lead
the combined group, estimated the combination would yield
"several hundred" millions of dollars in benefits, mostly from
better utilisation of port and rail facilities and marketing
opportunities from blending Whitehaven and Aston coals.
TINY PREMIUM
Aston shareholders will receive 1.89 Whitehaven shares for
each Aston share. After existing Whitehaven shareholders receive
a special dividend of A$0.50 a share, the deal values Aston at
A$2 billion ($2 billion), or A$10.05 a share.
That was just 3 percent above Aston's close last Friday, a
slim premium that Aston's deputy chairman, Mark Vaile, defended,
calling it a one-time opportunity to combine adjacent assets.
"There's nothing else on offer at the moment," he said.
Aston's managing director, chief financial officer and
another board member all quit last month. Asked if their
surprise exit was due to disagreement over the firm's valuation,
Vaile said only that those officials had not seen this proposal.
Whitehaven has also agreed to buy unlisted coal explorer
Boardwalk Resources, also partly owned by Tinkler, Aston's
founder and chairman. It is offering 85.88 million Whitehaven
shares, worth around A$500 million, plus up to 34 million more
shares if Boardwalk wins mining leases on two projects.
Shares in Aston rose 1.4 percent to A$9.90 on Monday.
Whitehaven shares fell 2.1 percent to A$5.64.
The combined group will overtake New Hope Coal as
Australia's top listed coal company. Worth A$4.9 billion, New
Hope itself is on the block.
Some analysts believe Whitehaven is looking to make itself a
more attractive takeover target after failing to sell itself
earlier this year, but others say the bigger company may be
tougher for a predator to swallow.
"Bigger doesn't automatically make you more attractive. If
you're big and cheap, maybe," said Patersons Securities analyst
Andrew Harrington.
The boards of Aston and Whitehaven backed the deal
unanimously, and Whitehaven said it had already secured support
for the deal, expected to close in April 2012, from shareholders
representing about 43 percent of Whitehaven shares.
"I believe the merged entity will represent an extremely
attractive investment of scale in the rapidly consolidating
Australian listed coal sector and is positioned to deliver
substantial synergy benefits to shareholders," Tinkler said in a
statement.
Tinkler, now a billionaire car enthusiast as well as owner
of race horses and a major rugby league club at the age of just
35, holds 32 percent of Aston, worth around A$658 million under
the deal.
Aston bought Maules Creek for A$480 million from Rio Tinto
in February 2010. It has since sold a combined
25 percent of the project to Japan's Itochu Corp and
Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) for
A$715 million.
Tinkler, a low profile investor until he took over as
executive chairman of Aston last month, was notably absent from
two briefings on Monday and will not take a board or management
role in the merged group, of which he will own 19.6 percent.
Whitehaven is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Grant
Samuel. Aston is being advised by UBS and Credit Suisse, while
Morgan Stanley and Queen Street Capital are advising Boardwalk.
($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)