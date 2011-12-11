(Repeats to attach to alerts)
MELBOURNE Dec 12 Whitehaven Coal
and Aston Resources have agreed on a A$5.1 billion
($5.2 billion) merger to create Australia's biggest independent
coal miner, looking for scale as they tap into booming Asian
coal demand, the two said on Monday.
Aston shareholders will receive 1.89 Whitehaven shares per
each Aston share after a distribution of a special dividend of
A$0.50 per share to existing Whitehaven shareholders.
The tie-up marks the latest in Australia's hottest deal
sector over the past three years, topped by U.S. miner Peabody
Energy's takeover of Macarthur Coal for $5 billion last
month.
($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)