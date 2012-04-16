MELBOURNE, April 16 Shareholders in Australia's
Aston Resources approved a A$2.1 billion ($2.2 billion)
takeover by Whitehaven Coal on Monday to create a big
potential target for coal-hungry Asian buyers.
Whitehaven offered 1.89 of its shares for each Aston share
after paying a special dividend of A$0.50 a share to existing
Whitehaven shareholders, valuing Aston at A$10.51 a share, based
on Whitehaven's last trade.
Whitehaven shareholders were voting at the same time on the
associated takeover of privately owned explorer Boardwalk
Resources which involves an issue of 85.89 million shares,
currently worth about A$520 million, up front, plus 34 million
shares later if certain milestones are met.
