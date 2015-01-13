FRANKFURT Jan 13 Sportscar maker Aston Martin
said it hired former Porsche and BMW executive Michael
Mingshan Peng to head its China operations from February.
Peng is a Chinese national who was educated at Tongji
University in Shanghai and who was previously head of sales at
Porsche China, Aston Martin said. Porsche is a unit of
Volkswagen.
Andy Palmer, appointed chief executive of the luxury British
marque in October 2014, said: "Aston Martin is in the midst of
its most significant and ambitious period of investment to date,
and Michael will be instrumental in leading the China dealer
network through this exciting time."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)