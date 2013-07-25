By Rhys Jones
LONDON, July 25 Luxury sports car maker Aston
Martin is to team up with Daimler's high-performance
Mercedes-AMG GmbH division to develop a new generation of
bespoke V8 engines for the British firm, it said on Thursday.
Under the deal, which is due to be finalised before the end
of the year, Daimler will take a non-voting stake of
up to 5 percent in the 100-year-old British firm, which achieved
its greatest fame with the 1963 launch of the DB5 sports car
featured in early James Bond movies.
The agreement follows completion of the sale three months
ago of a 37.5 percent stake in Aston Martin to Italian private
equity group Investindustrial for $241 million via a capital
increase agreed by the carmaker's majority owner Investment Dar
and Kuwaiti compatriot Adeem Investment Co.
Aston Martin has said the investment by Investindustrial,
which outbid Indian tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra
for the stake, would underpin a new product
development programme worth more than 500 million pounds over
the next five years.
The deals will help Aston Martin, the only global luxury
carmaker not attached to a larger manufacturer, to better
compete with the likes of Volkswagen's Bentley and
Porsche units, as well as UK rival Jaguar Land Rover, which was
bought by India's Tata Motors in 2008 and has since
achieved huge sales growth, especially in China.
Under the latest agreement Daimler's Mercedes-AMG company
will supply engines to Aston Martin, which will also receive
electronic components from Daimler's Mercedes-Benz unit, the
pair said.
"The opportunity to include content from Mercedes-AMG in our
next generation sports cars is, clearly, good news," Ian
Minards, Aston Martin's product development director, said in a
statement. "This points to a very bright future for the company
as it starts its second century in business," he added.
The Mercedes deal could eventually replace Aston Martin's
current engine supply agreement with Ford, which owned
Aston Martin until 2007. Ford makes V8 and V12 engines for the
carmaker at its plant in Cologne, Germany.
Aston Martin declined to comment on British media reports
last month that it recently extended the Ford supply deal for
another five years.
"This is a great deal for Aston Martin, which needed a
bigger partner, and will give it access to new engine technology
and save it a fortune on the massive cost of developing
powerful and fuel-efficient engines and electronic systems,"
said IHS Automotive research director Christoph Stürmer.
Conversely, should Aston Martin's professional investors
ultimately want an exit, Daimler could put itself in pole
position to turn its initial shareholding into a strategic
controlling stake assuming the partnership proves successful.
"Daimler has many other problems they need to address at the
moment. But if they succeed there, then it wouldn't hurt to have
an Aston Martin in your portfolio," said Stefan Bratzel, the
head of Germany's Centre for Automotive Management.
Mercedes-AMG has three families of engine Aston could choose
from -- an in-line four cylinder unit, a V8 and a V12 but
Thursday's announcement specified the agreement was for the
development of V8 powertrains, with no mention of whether the
company would develop a new generation of V12 engines.
Aston Martin has struggled for growth since the economic
downturn in 2008 and reported a 9 percent fall in 2012 profits
during which time it sold around 3,800 cars - around 10 percent
fewer cars than a year earlier. Ratings agency Moody's put its
non-investment grade B3 rating under review late last year.
Aston sells some 15 percent of its vehicles in Asia but
wants to significantly boost its presence in emerging markets.
Aston Martin rival Jaguar Land Rover has spent some $800
million over the last five years on marketing and expanding its
dealerships in China, which is now close to becoming JLR's
largest single market.