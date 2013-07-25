BRIEF-Chin Teck Plantations says March FFB production 13,854 mt
* March ffb production 13,854 mt; march crude palm oil production 2,623 mt; march palm kernel production 771 mt Source :(http://bit.ly/2psA1SS) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, July 25 Daimler said it will take a stake of up to 5 percent in Aston Martin as part of a technical partnership the German automaker will set up with the British manufacturer.
Definitive agreements concerning the partnership will be signed during the second half of the year, Stuttgart-based Daimler said on Thursday.
* Says it signs framework agreement to invest in Rimac Automobili d.o.o, Greyp Bikes d.o.o in Croatia