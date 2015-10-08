(Repeats to add credit in signoff)
LONDON Oct 8 British luxury carmaker Aston
Martin is planning "meaningful" job cuts as part of a
restructuring that will involve the company expanding into
electric and "crossover" sport utility vehicles.
Chief Executive Andy Palmer, appointed just over a year ago
at the company famed for models including the DB5 driven by
James Bond in movies such as Goldfinger, is trying to turn
around the loss-making carmaker, which saw its sales nosedive
after the 2007-8 financial crisis.
Aston, which has suffered from not being part of a wider
automotive group, posted a pretax loss of 25.4 million pounds
($39 million) in 2013, the latest figures available. Its former
chief financial officer told Reuters last year he did not expect
it to be profitable until after 2016.
"There will be a net reduction in the overall workforce at
the company," said a spokesman on Thursday, adding the cuts
would be "meaningful" but without giving any figures.
The cuts would not affect any production staff at the firm,
based at Gaydon in the English Midlands. It had a total
workforce of around 2,100 at the start of the year and cuts
would come from office staff, the spokesman said.
The 102-year old company in April raised 200 million pounds
from its major shareholders, mainly Kuwaiti and Italian private
equity groups, to help fund its model expansion plans, including
its first crossover model which mixes features of SUVs and
regular saloons.
A decision on the location of a new plant is also expected
by the end of the year.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has lobbied for a site
in Wales, whereas Palmer said earlier this year the "obvious
choice" would be Alabama, where 5 percent shareholder Daimler
already builds Mercedes SUVs.
($1 = 0.6525 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by David Holmes)