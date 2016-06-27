LONDON, June 27 British luxury carmaker Aston
Martin made a pre-tax loss of 127.9 million pounds ($172.03
million) in 2015, the fifth consecutive year the company has
failed to make a profit, as the number of cars it sold fell and
as it invests in expansion.
The firm said on Monday that it had sold 3,615 cars last
year, down from the 3,661 luxury models in 2014. CEO Andy Palmer
told Reuters in October that he expected volumes would be
"slightly above" 2014 levels.
The firm, famous for making the DB5 sports car driven by
fictional secret agent James Bond, is also investing heavily to
build a new DBX crossover model at a new facility in Wales as
part of plans to widen its appeal.
In 2014, the firm reported a pre-tax loss of 71.8 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.7435 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens)