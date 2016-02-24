Feb 24 British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said on Wednesday it chose St. Athan in Wales as its second manufacturing site for the new crossover DBX car as part of its 200 million pound ($280.32 million) investment in new products and facilities.

Spread across 90 acres (36 hectares), construction of the new Aston Martin facility would start in 2017 with full vehicle production to commence in 2020, the carmaker said in a statement.

Up to 1,000 jobs are expected to be created at St. Athan and the company's existing plant at Gaydon by 2020, Aston Martin said. (bit.ly/1QZsf9r)

With growing demand for these type of cars in Chinese and U.S. markets, it was anticipated that over 90 percent of the production from the St. Athan facility would be exported outside of the United Kingdom.

In a separate announcement, the automaker famous for making the DB5 sports car driven by James Bond, said production of the new DB11 sports car would begin at Gaydon in autumn. By 2020, the automaker expects to produce about 7,000 DB11 sports cars a year at the Gaydon center.

($1 = 0.7135 pounds) (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)