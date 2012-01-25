* Q4 EPS $0.12 vs est $0.14

* Puts "salary freeze" in place

* Says reviewing retirement plans, staffing levels

Jan 25 Astoria Financial posted fourth-quarter earnings below analysts' expectations for the third consecutive quarter, hurt by high expenses.

The company, which runs a large New York thrift, said it has put in place a salary freeze for executive and senior officers in a bid to control expenses.

It has also started a review of all components of compensation, including retirement plans and staffing levels.

The company posted net income of $11.8 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with a profit of $23.8 million, or 25 cents per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The parent of Astoria Federal Savings and Loan saw its provision for loan losses falling to $10 million, down 33 percent from last year.

Quarterly residential loan originations for portfolio were $1.1 billion, up 71 percent from a year ago.

Earlier in the day, New York Community Bancorp and BankUnited Inc followed larger regional banks in showing signs of growing loan demand in their quarterly results, pointing to an improving U.S. economy.

For the October-December quarter, the net interest income --the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits -- fell more than 13 percent to $87.5 million.

The company said it expects multi-family/CRE loan originations of about $1.5 billion and residential loan originations for portfolio of about $3.5 billion in 2012.

Astoria said it expected the increase in the multi-family/CRE loan pipeline to facilitate modest loan and balance sheet growth in the first quarter.

Shares of the Lake Success, New York-based company, which have fallen 39 percent since April, closed at $9.25 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.