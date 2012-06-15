WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
June 14 Astorial Financial Inc on Thursday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Jefferies and Sandler O'Neil were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ASTORIAL FINANCIAL AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 06/19/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/19/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/19/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.