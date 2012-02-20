JAKARTA Feb 20 PT Astra International
, Indonesia's biggest auto distributor, expects
domestic demand for cars and motorcycles to rise 5 percent this
year, slower than last year because of the possibility of fuel
price hikes, the company's CEO said on Monday.
Domestic car sales in 2011 surged 17 percent to hit a record
of 894,180, while motorcycle sales rose 7.3 percent, according
to data from the automotive manufacturers' association and the
motorcycle industry association, reflecting strong consumer
demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Indonesia's subsidised fuel prices are currently the
cheapest in Asia, spurring demand from an emerging middle class.
The government is considering hiking subsidised fuel prices
by as much as 44 percent this year to reduce the burden of
subsidies on the state budget, though the issue is still being
debated and any such move would need parliamentary approval.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)