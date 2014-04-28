JAKARTA, April 28 Indonesia's largest auto
distributor, PT Astra International, reported a 10
percent rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by stronger
sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The company posted a net profit of 4.7 trillion rupiah
($406.4 million) for the three months ended March, compared with
4.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
Astra also has businesses in plantation, mining equipment
and financial services.
Indonesia is set to overtake Thailand as Southeast Asia's
biggest car market as early as this year, driven by an expanding
middle class and growing demand for budget, environmentally
friendly vehicles, company executives and analysts said.
($1 = 11,564.50 rupiah)
