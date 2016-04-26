* Auto, mining and financial service units fare worse
* Palm oil arm outperforms on forex gain
* Business condition to remain challenging - Astra exec
By Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesian conglomerate PT
Astra International Tbk reported a 22 percent drop in
first-quarter net profit on Tuesday due to weaker performances
at its automotive, mining equipment and financial service units.
Astra's net profit was 3.11 trillion rupiah ($235.7 million)
for the three months ended March 31, down from 3.99 trillion
rupiah a year earlier and the sixth straight year-on-year
decline in quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Astra Group is still experiencing low automotive demand and
weak commodity prices, as well as a reduction in the quality of
corporate loans at Bank Permata," Astra President Director
Prijono Sugiarto said in a statement.
"The business condition is expected to remain challenging."
Net profit at Astra's heavy and mining equipment business
fell 55 percent, while financial services declined 46 percent.
The conglomerate's automotive distribution division, its biggest
earnings contributor, slipped 3 percent.
Indonesian lender PT Bank Permata Tbk, which is
44.6 percent-owned by Astra, posted a net loss of 376 billion
rupiah as it increased provisions for bad loans.
Astra's palm oil arm, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk,
was the best performing unit with a 168 percent jump in net
profit after a strengthening rupiah currency helped to reduce
its U.S.-dollar debt burden.
($1 = 13,195.00 rupiah)
