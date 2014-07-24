BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store plans medical service industrial buyout fund with partners
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk reported on Thursday an 11 percent rise in first-half net profit, lifted by its heavy equipment and agribusiness units.
Astra posted a net profit of 9.8 trillion rupiah ($847.4 million) for the six months ended June versus 8.8 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
Astra is Indonesia's biggest listed conglomerate with businesses in car distribution, plantations, heavy equipment and financial services. ($1 = 11,565.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Jan 24 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's stake in Shenzhen-based auto firm to be lowered to 38.4 percent from 48 percent due to external investment
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)