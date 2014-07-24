JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk reported on Thursday an 11 percent rise in first-half net profit, lifted by its heavy equipment and agribusiness units.

Astra posted a net profit of 9.8 trillion rupiah ($847.4 million) for the six months ended June versus 8.8 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

Astra is Indonesia's biggest listed conglomerate with businesses in car distribution, plantations, heavy equipment and financial services. ($1 = 11,565.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)