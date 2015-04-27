(Adds details, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 27 Indonesian conglomerate PT
Astra International Tbk posted a 16 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit on declining car sales and falling
commodity prices.
Astra reported net profit of 3.99 trillion rupiah ($307.51
million) for the three months ended March, down from 4.73
trillion a year earlier.
The profit contribution from its automotive business, which
makes up 40 percent of Astra's earnings, fell 21 percent in the
first quarter, the company said in a press statement.
"Overall, the weak demand during the first quarter was
caused by a slowing economy and a fewer number of new products
being launched," the statement said.
Price competition due to overcapacity in the Indonesian
automotive market also contributed to the lower revenue for
Astra.
Meanwhile, its plantation unit, PT Astra Agro Lestari,
posted an 80 percent decline in profit due to lower crude palm
oil prices and lower sales volumes. Astra Agro's shares fell as
much as 11.4 percent on Monday.
Stock market investors anticipated Astra's lower earnings.
Astra's shares closed 5.4 percent lower on Monday, ahead of the
earnings announcement.
($1 = 12,975.0000 rupiah)
