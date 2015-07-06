BRIEF-Zhonghe receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 10144890.3), for manufacturing method of lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxides materials
JAKARTA, July 6 Indonesian auto parts maker PT Astra Otoparts Tbk said on Monday it had signed an agreement to form a joint venture with Japan's Bridgestone Corp to make car components.
Astra Otoparts, a unit of conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk, and Bridgestone will invest 174 billion rupiah ($13.03 million) in the joint venture, with Bridgestone controlling 51 percent of the company and Astra the rest, Astra said in a statement.
Mass production by the joint venture unit will start in January 2016, it said. ($1 = 13,358.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Camping World Holdings Inc sees offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock - SEC filing