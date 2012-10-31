(Updates with quotes, details)

JAKARTA Oct 31 PT Astra International Tbk , Indonesia's biggest listed company, on Wednesday reported higher quarterly profits but s a id fa lling commodity p r ices co uld hu rt future earnings.

Astra, a conglomerate with interest s from banking to auto s , reported n et profit between July and September of 4.97 trillion rupiah ($516.90 million), up 2.7 percent from the same period a year ago. Reuters calculated the third quarter data as Astra only published its results in nine-month format.

The third quarter result was in line with a forecast of 4.95 trillion rupiah from two market analysts surveyed by ThomsonReuters' Starmine.

The a utomotive business at Astra, controlled by Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, contributed 17 percent to th e group's profits in the first nine months of the year, m o re than any other sector and fo llowed by its financial companies.

Astra's car sales rose 24 percent to 448,000 in the period.

The contribution of Astra's agriculture business its nine-month profits fell 10 percent compared to the same period of last year. Coal mining and heavy equipment sales also contributed less.

"Although our business prospect s are still good and Astra expects to get satisfa ctory operational performance this year, the decline in commodities prices could affect the company in the future," said Prijono Sugiarto, chief executive of Astra in a sta t ement.

Sales of larger trucks at Astra's heavy equipment division PT United Tractors fell to take the unit's quarterly profit down 24 percent year-on-year, with analysts seeing downside risk because of a bleak outlook for coal.

" We believe exposure on the coal mining sector will continue to be a challenge f or the company going forward in heavy equipment, mining contracting and c o al mining segments," said Jakarta-based brokers Bahana Securities about United Tractors.

Astra's net profit in the first nine months of 2012 was 14.67 trillion rupiah, versus 13.44 trillion rupiah in the same period a year ago, the firm said in a statement.

Analysts have forecast Astra's full year 2012 net profit at 19.01 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Astra shares rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday ahead of the results, having been unchanged in the January to September period to underperform a broader Jakarta market up 11.5 percent. ($1 = 9,615 rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Jason Webb)