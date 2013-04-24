JAKARTA, April 24 Astra International, Indonesia's main vehicle distributor and biggest listed company, said on Wednesday its first quarter 2013 net profit fell 7 percent despite higher car sales.

Astra, controlled by Singapore's Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, reported first quarter net profit of 4.3 trillion rupiah ($442.23 million), compared with a net profit of 4.65 trillion rupiah a year earlier. Analysts forecast full-year 2013 net profit up 11 percent to 21.64 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Domestic car sales in Indonesia, where more than 1 million vehicles were sold in 2012, grew 18.3 percent in the first quarter, but demand from January continued to fall from 26.5 percent growth to only 9.1 percent in March.

Astra shares closed up 0.65 percent on Wednesday ahead of the results, having risen 4 percent in the first quarter to underperform the broader Jakarta market's 14.4 percent rise.

($1 = 9,723.5 rupiah)

