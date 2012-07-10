* BCE says will spend C$200 mln on Canadian programming
* Must sell 10 radio stations to get regulator's OK
* Astral would expand BCE's content, presence in Quebec
TORONTO, July 10 Canadian telecom giant BCE Inc
offered to spend C$200 million ($196 million) on
Canadian programming and sell 10 radio stations on Tuesday as it
tries to win regulatory support for its C$3 billion acquisition
of Astral Media Inc.
Shareholders of Montreal-based television and radio company
Astral Media approved the deal in May. But it is bound to face
close regulatory scrutiny because of the growing media heft of
BCE - the country's largest telecom company - especially in the
wake of its 2011 takeover of CTV, Canada's largest private
broadcaster.
BCE is buying Astral to lock-up more programming for its
media platforms and to expand its presence in French-speaking
Quebec.
It had already indicated it would sell some of Astral's
radio stations after the purchase so that it does not run afoul
of Canadian regulations that limit the number of radio stations
that one company can own in each geographical market.
In its statement on Tuesday, BCE said regulations would
require it to sell nine FM stations and one AM station in
Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa-Gatineau and Winnipeg for
the deal to win approval.
BCE said its commitment to spend C$200 million on Canadian
programming shows the "tangible benefits" that will be created
by the deal. Such payments are a condition for approval of
takeover deals in the industry.
A final verdict from industry regulator, the Canadian
Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission, on the deal
won't come until mid-October following the completion of a
one-month public comment period that has just begun and the
hearings that will follow it.
The deal must also pass muster with Canada's antitrust
regulator, the Competition Bureau.