March 16 Canada's Astral Media, a Montreal-based media company that has agreed to be acquired by BCE Inc, has evolved from an operator of photography booths into a pure-play media company during its 50-year history.

Following are the milestones in its evolution:

1961: Brothers Harold, Harvey, Sidney and Ian Greenberg establish Angreen Photo Inc, the photo-finishing booths in Miracle Mart stores.

1963: Angreen Photo enters photo processing market by buying Bellevue Photo Labs in Montreal.

1964: Forms Bellevue Photo Labs Inc with the acquisition of the WS Holland Lab.

1967: The Greenberg brothers get exclusive rights to sell photo products at the Montreal Universal Exposition.

1968: The Greenberg brothers acquire Pathe-Humphries, which provides technical services for the film industry and owns a film development lab and recording studio in Toronto. Buy the three Centre Photographique de Montreal stores and expand it into a chain of 125 stores across the country.

1969: The Greenberg brothers acquire Associated Screen News Industries, a Montreal film production centre.

1973: Bellevue Pathe merges with Astral Communications to become Astral Bellevue Pathe Ltd. The Greenberg family is the largest shareholder and Harold Greenberg becomes its president and CEO.

1981: Gets into videocassette production with Pathe Video Inc.

1982: Astral Bellevue Pathe produces Porky's (Chez Porky in French), Canada's biggest box office hit with more than $150 million in worldwide sales.

1983: The Greenberg brothers launch two pay television channels, First Choice and Premier Choix, now called The Movie Network and Super Écran. Cease all film production activities to comply with regulations.

1984: Enters the videocassette distribution market with Bellevue Home Entertainment.

1986: Set up The Harold Greenberg Fund, a private fund supporting scriptwriting and production in the Canadian film industry.

1988: Launches youth channels, Family Channel and Canal Famille, now known as VRAK.TV.

1991: Astral Communications launches the Viewer's Choice Pay Per View channel.

1995: Harold hands over his position of president and CEO to his brother Ian Greenberg.

1996: Ian Greenberg starts Astral's transformation into a pure-play media company.

1997: Astral acquires 25 percent of Radiomutuel Inc shares and becomes full owner of Les réseaux Premier Choix.

1999: Buys Radiomutuel and also forms a radio division, known today as Astral Radio.

2000: Astral Communications changes its name and becomes Astral Media.

2002: Astral acquires 19 Telemedia radio stations in Québec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

2007: Astral acquires almost all Standard Radio assets. Becomes full owner of MusiquePlus Inc and its MusiquePlus and MusiMax channels.

2008: Launches North America's first Virgin Radio station.

2009: Astral launches The Movie Network OnLine, Family OnLine and Playhouse Disney OnLine in collaboration with Bell TV.

2012: Astral agrees to be acquired by BCE in a C$3 billion deal.