BRIEF-LG to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated for 620 bln won
* Says it plans to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated, a wafer for semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) -
* Astral foods ltd jse: arl - trading statement
* Astral foods ltd - astral foods' headline eps for six months ended 31 march 2014 will reflect an increase of between 300% and 310% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow: TRADE Trump formally withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks wi
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.