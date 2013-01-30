JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 Astral Foods Ltd : * Says Q1 operating profit ended 31 December 2012, was 60% lower than the

corresponding period * Says trading conditions during the first quarter of the 2013 financial year

were more severe than anticipated * Says astral's feed and other African divisions continue to report good

performances * Sees EPS and heps for six months ending 31 March 2013 will be down between

45%-65% and 75%-95% respectively * Says direct costs of the strikes are estimated to be in excess of R35 million * Says damage to the poultry assets and resultant impact on production during

strikes could lead to jobs being cut