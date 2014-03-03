BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 Astral Foods Ltd : * Says expected headline earnings per share for the six months to 31 March 2014 will be at least 215 pct higher * For more news, please click here
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
* Unilever cfo says lead time on new product innovations has been shortened