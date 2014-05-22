BRIEF-Post holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 bln deal- source
May 22 (Reuters) -
* Astral foods ltd jse: arl - appointment of chairman
* Astral foods ltd - has appointed dr. Theuns eloff as new chairman with effect from 1 june 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: