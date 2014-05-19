BRIEF-Yamada Green Resources expects to report loss for Q3 and nine-month ended 31 March 2017
* Astral foods ltd jse: arl - unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 march 2014
* Astral foods ltd - revenue increase 11%
* Headline earnings increase 308%
* Interim dividend of 200 cents per share
* H1 revenue 4. 69 billion rand
* Slowing level of growth in economy and higher unemployment levels will continue to depress consumer spending.
* Coupled with other factors like industrial action in mining sector, will continue to impact profit margins in industry.
* If south african poultry association application to international trade administration commission for anti-dumping duties against eu is successful, this will go some way to improving imbalance in supply and demand for chicken.
* H1 operating profit 212.9 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$90 million to HK$120 million attributable to equity shareholders of company for 2017 Q1