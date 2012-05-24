May 24 Shareholders of Astral Media Inc
signed off on telecom company BCE Inc's
acquisition of the Montreal-based content provider on Thursday,
leaving only regulatory hurdles in the way of the C$3 billion
($2.92 billion) deal.
The purchase could attract close scrutiny from regulators,
however, given BCE's growing heft as a broadcaster since buying
CTV, Canada's largest private broadcaster.
BCE, the parent of Bell Canada and Canada's largest telecom
company, is buying Astral to lock up more programming for its
media platforms and expand its presence in French-speaking
Quebec.
It has already said it will sell some of Astral's radio
stations after the purchase so the combined company does not
exceed the maximum number of stations allowed per market.
Astral's television portfolio includes the Movie Network and
HBO Canada, as well as French-language Super Écran and Canal
Vie, among more than 20 specialty cable networks and pay-TV
channels.
More than 99 percent of the votes cast by each of Astral's
three classes of shares were in favor of the acquisition, which
Astral's board had recommended.
The deal must still be approved by Canada's telecom and
broadcast regulator and its competition watchdog. Astral expects
the deal to close in the second half of 2012.