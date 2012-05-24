* Takeover now needs regulator approvals
* Astral says it had other suitors
May 24 Shareholders of Astral Media Inc
signed off on telecom company BCE Inc's
takeover of the Montreal-based television and radio firm on
Thursday, leaving only regulatory hurdles in the way of the C$3
billion ($2.92 billion) deal.
The purchase could attract close scrutiny from regulators,
however, given BCE's growing heft as a broadcaster since buying
CTV, Canada's largest private broadcaster, in a deal that closed
last year.
BCE, the parent of Bell Canada and the country's largest
telecom company, is buying Astral to lock up more programming
for its media platforms and to expand its presence in
French-speaking Quebec.
It has already said it will sell some of Astral's radio
stations after the purchase so that the combined company does
not exceed the maximum number of stations one company is allowed
to own in a geographical market.
Astral's television portfolio includes the Movie Network and
HBO Canada, as well as French-language Super Écran and Canal
Vie, among more than 20 specialty cable and pay-TV channels.
More than 99 percent of the votes cast by each of Astral's
three classes of shares were in favor of the takeover, which
Astral's board had recommended.
"This enthusiastic support aptly reflects the value that the
negotiated agreement represents for all Astral shareholders,"
said Astra Chief Executive Ian Greenberg, who will join BCE's
board once the deal closes.
Astral said in an information circular ahead of the
shareholder vote that it had discussed a possible sale to other
companies but that Greenberg ultimately decided that the offer
from BCE, which is also based in Montreal, was the best.
The deal must still be approved by Canada's telecom and
broadcast regulator and its competition watchdog. Astral said it
expects it to close in the second half of 2012.
BCE is buying Astral's Class A non-voting shares for C$50 a
share and its Class B subordinate voting shares for C$54.83. It
is also paying for C$50 million for "super shares" owned by the
Greenberg family.
The non-voting shares were slightly higher at C$48.67 late
on Thursday morning, while the voting stock was at C$53.00.
BCE will fund the deal through a combination of cash and
shares. Including the assumption of debt, the deal values Astral
at about C$3.38 billion.