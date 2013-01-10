Jan 9 Canada's Astral Media Inc said on Thursday quarterly profit and revenue rose in its first quarter as it waited for regulators to rule on its proposed acquisition by Bell Canada's parent.

Net earnings for the three months to Nov. 30 rose to C$59.1 million ($60.0 million), or C$1.04 a share, from C$55.8 million, or C$1.00, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$274.5 million from C$271.1 million.

BCE Inc agreed in March to buy Astral, its biggest content provider. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission blocked the C$3 billion bid in October, but in November the companies filed a revised application.