LONDON, July 30 AstraZeneca took a major
step to build up its respiratory medicine business on Wednesday
by striking a deal worth up to $2.1 billion to acquire the
rights to lung drugs developed by Spain's Almirall.
The British drugmaker, which resisted a $118 billion
takeover attempt by Pfizer in May, said it would pay an
initial $875 million and up to $1.22 billion in development,
launch and sales-related milestones for access to Almirall's
existing and pipeline respiratory drugs.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Keith Weir)