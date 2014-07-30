* Initial $875 mln payout, up to $1.22 bln more if goals hit
* AstraZeneca gets access to Eklira and pipeline products
* Disposal leaves Almirall focused on dermatology
* Almirall shares jump 8 percent
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 30 AstraZeneca took a major
step to build up its respiratory medicine business on Wednesday
by striking a deal worth up to $2.1 billion for the rights to
Spanish group Almirall's lung drugs.
The British drugmaker, which resisted a $118 billion
takeover attempt by Pfizer in May, said it would pay an
initial $875 million and up to $1.22 billion more if the drugs
meet development and sales targets.
The tie-up boosts a key therapeutic area for AstraZeneca,
whose Chief Executive Pascal Soriot is determined to show his
company has a strong independent future.
Soriot also struck a clinical trial collaboration with
Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kirin for a study that will
evaluate a combination of the two companies' drugs in cancer -
another important field for AstraZeneca.
For Almirall, the deal with AstraZeneca is a notable win,
giving it extra resources to increase its focus on dermatology.
The company is a local success story whose shares have strongly
outperformed the Spanish market in the past three years.
AstraZeneca will have the right to develop and commercialise
Almirall's existing lung drugs - including its recently launched
treatment Eklira or aclidinium - as well as its pipeline of
experimental therapies.
Almirall Sofotec, an Almirall subsidiary focused on making
devices for delivering drugs to the lungs, including the Genuair
inhaler, will also transfer to AstraZeneca.
Importantly, the deal gives AstraZeneca access to revenues
from a drug already on the market, in Eklira, helping its sales
immediately as it struggles with a wave of patent expiries on
its own blockbuster medicines.
Eklira sales are expected to reach $535 million by 2018,
according to consensus forecasts collected by Thomson Reuters,
although much of that will be sold via Actavis, which
has U.S. rights to the drug after acquiring Almirall's marketing
partner Forest Laboratories.
AstraZeneca expects the transaction, which will be paid for
from existing cash reserves and using short-term credit
facilities, to be neutral to core earnings per share in 2015 and
accretive from 2016. It is set to close by the end of 2014 and
will not affect AstraZeneca's current year financial outlook.
Mick Cooper, an analyst at Edison Investment Research, said
the agreement with Almirall was a "smart deal" that would help
build up AstraZeneca's respiratory business, which is already
doing well as its Symbicort drug wins business from
GlaxoSmithKline's Advair.
"Its respiratory franchise has considerable momentum at the
moment and this agreement fills in the gaps in the portfolio,"
he said.
FAMILY CONTROL
Almirall said the deal would boost its earnings immediately
and shares in the Barcelona-based group, which was advised by
Rothschild, jumped 8 percent by 1045 GMT.
Some analysts expressed surprise at Almirall's decision,
since respiratory accounts for 30 percent of its sales, ahead of
dermatology, its next largest franchise with 27 percent.
But it was always going to be difficult for it to compete
against industry heavyweights in the respiratory field, given
the need for large clinical trials and heavy marketing spend.
Instead, Almirall will now become a specialist company,
focused on dermatology, and is likely to seek small acquisitions
and licensing deals to build up this remaining business,
according to one person familiar with the firm's thinking.
Despite a wave of takeovers now sweeping the pharmaceuticals
sector, Almirall is unlikely to become a takeover target any
time soon, since it is two-thirds owned by the Gallardo family,
which is keen to retain control.
Analysts at Jefferies said AstraZeneca's decision to buy the
entire respiratory franchise wiped out concerns about Almirall's
so-called LAMA/LABA lung drug combination in the United States,
where regulators have asked for more clinical trial data.
AstraZeneca shares were 1 percent higher, outperforming a
0.5 percent gain in the European drugs sector.
It positions AstraZeneca more strongly in a battle to
develop next-generation treatments for asthma and chronic lung
disease caused by smoking, where it is up against big-hitting
rivals like GSK and Novartis.
AstraZeneca already raised its bet on respiratory medicine
last year by buying U.S.-based Pearl Therapeutics for up to
$1.15 billion.
The two companies said a "significant" number of Almirall
employees would transfer to AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca will report second-quarter results on Thursday,
when it will seek to prove its financial resilience after its
decision to reject Pfizer's takeover advances.
Pfizer on Tuesday left investors guessing whether it would
renew its pursuit of its British rival, as it presented results,
but said it was still considering big deals.
