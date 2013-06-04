* Late-stage tests fail to match promise of earlier studies
* Fostamatinib rights being handed back to U.S. firm Rigel
* AstraZeneca to take $140 mln impairment charge in Q2
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, June 4 AstraZeneca has decided
to end development of fostamatinib, a rheumatoid arthritis pill
that was one of its few late-stage experimental medicines,
following disappointing overall results.
The decision is a blow to AstraZeneca's already sparse
new-drug pipeline and a bigger setback for Rigel Pharmaceuticals
, the U.S. biotech firm that struck a licensing deal for
the medicine with Britain's second-biggest drugmaker in 2010.
For AstraZeneca, the move will result in a $140 million
impairment charge relating to intangible assets, to be taken in
the second quarter, although this will not affect its financial
guidance for 2013, which is based on "core" earnings.
Scrapping fostamatinib is not a complete surprise, since a
series of clinical trials over the past six months have been
disappointing, suggesting that the new pill would struggle to
compete in an increasingly crowded marketplace.
Announcing the final batch of late-stage Phase III clinical
trial results for the drug on Tuesday, AstraZeneca said it would
now return rights to the compound to South San Francisco,
California-based Rigel.
Rigel's fortunes are closely tied to the medicine, since it
does not yet have any drugs on the market.
Fostamatinib was seen as a potential competitor to
injectable drugs like AbbVie's Humira - the world's
best-selling prescription medicine - and a new pill from Pfizer
called Xeljanz in a $20 billion-plus market.
Briggs Morrison, AstraZeneca's global head of medicines
development, said the results of late-stage trials did not
measure up to the promising results seen earlier in development.
"We remain committed to the search for new treatments for
patients with rheumatic and inflammatory diseases with Phase II
compounds in rheumatoid arthritis and lupus and Phase III
compounds in gout and psoriasis," he added.