May 10 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said
its asthma drug failed to meet the main goal of significantly
reducing the annual asthma exacerbation rate in a late-stage
study.
The drug, tralokinumab, failed against placebo, the company
said, adding that it would now await the results from a second
round of late-stage trial of the drug in the second half of the
year.
Asthma affects about 315 million people worldwide, with
about 10 percent suffering from severe asthma, the company said.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)