LONDON Oct 30 AstraZeneca said on
Wednesday it was advancing its experimental biotech drug
benralizumab into final-stage clinical trials for severe
uncontrolled asthma.
The start of the Phase III study programme for the medicine,
which was in-licensed from Kyowa Hakko Kirin, bolsters
the British drugmaker's thin late-stage pipeline.
AstraZeneca badly needs to reinvigorate its pipeline to
offset the impact of a raft of patent expiries on existing drugs
that are dragging down sales and profits. The company will
report third-quarter results on Thursday.