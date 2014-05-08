May 8 Astrazeneca Plc :

* Initiates phase III study for MEDI4736

* First medimmune oncology immunotherapy targeting PD-l1/PD-1 pathway progresses into phase III

* A total of 702 patients are anticipated to be randomised into pacific phase III study across more than 100 sites globally.

* Actively exploring both monotherapy and combination therapies across a range of tumour types

* Goal of pacific trial is to evaluate progression free survival and overall survival of medi4736 compared to placebo in patients with locally advanced, unresectable NSCLC (stage III)