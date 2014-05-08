UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
May 8 Astrazeneca Plc :
* Initiates phase III study for MEDI4736
* First medimmune oncology immunotherapy targeting PD-l1/PD-1 pathway progresses into phase III
* A total of 702 patients are anticipated to be randomised into pacific phase III study across more than 100 sites globally.
* Actively exploring both monotherapy and combination therapies across a range of tumour types
* Goal of pacific trial is to evaluate progression free survival and overall survival of medi4736 compared to placebo in patients with locally advanced, unresectable NSCLC (stage III) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.