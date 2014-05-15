BRIEF-RTI Surgical expands line of tissue matrices in international markets
* Announces expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 15 AstraZeneca Plc : * To demonstrate strength and rapid acceleration of its oncology pipeline at ASCO 2014
* In MEDI4736 Phase 1 trial to date we have seen durable clinical activity For more on company's cancer drugs at ASCO see
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Announces expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Johnson & johnson sees Actelion acquisition adding 35-50 cents to EPS in 2018