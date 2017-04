July 30 AstraZeneca Plc

* AstraZeneca and Kyowa Hakko Kirin partner on immuno-oncology clinical study

* Study will evaluate AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 antibody, MEDI4736, in combination with Kyowa Hakko Kirin's anti-CCR4 antibody, mogamulizumab, and AstraZeneca's anti-CTLA-4 antibody tremelimumab, in combination with mogamulizumab Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)