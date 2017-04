LONDON Aug 19 AstraZeneca Plc

* Announces positive top-line results from phase III programme of CAZ-AVI

* AstraZeneca today announced positive top-line results from RECLAIM-1 and RECLAIM-2, the pivotal Phase III studies investigating the potential of the antibiotic ceftazidime-avibactam (CAZ-AVI) as a treatment for hospitalised adult patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)