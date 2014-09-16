Sept 16 Astrazeneca Plc :

* US FDA approved Movantik (Naloxegol) tablets C-II as first once-daily oral peripherally-acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (pamora) medication

* FDA approval of Movantik was based on data from Kodiac clinical programme

* Movantik is expected to be available to patients in first half of 2015

* FDA evaluated abuse potential of Movantik and approved labelling indicates that Movantik has no risk of abuse or dependency.