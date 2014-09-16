Sept 16 AstraZeneca Plc
* AZ and Lilly alliance to develop BACE inhibitor
* Lilly will pay AstraZeneca up to $500 million in
development and regulatory milestone payments
* Astrazeneca expects to receive first milestone payment of
$50 million in first half of 2015
* Companies will share all future costs equally for
development and commercialisation of AZD3293
* Astrazeneca and lilly aim to progress AZD3293 rapidly into
a phase ii/iii clinical trial in patients with early Alzheimer's
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)