Sept 16 AstraZeneca Plc

* AZ and Lilly alliance to develop BACE inhibitor

* Lilly will pay AstraZeneca up to $500 million in development and regulatory milestone payments

* Astrazeneca expects to receive first milestone payment of $50 million in first half of 2015

* Companies will share all future costs equally for development and commercialisation of AZD3293

* Astrazeneca and lilly aim to progress AZD3293 rapidly into a phase ii/iii clinical trial in patients with early Alzheimer's Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)