LONDON, March 18 AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal
Soriot, in interview with Reuters:
* CEO says prime focus of drug research and development will be
oncology,
cardiovascular/metabolism and respiratory/inflammation
* CEO says will be less investment in future on anti-infectives
and
neuroscience
* CEO says M&A will focus on rebuilding pipeline in key therapy
areas
* CEO says large-scale M&A not a priority, can return company
to growth without
major acquisition
* CEO says hopes current research and development overhaul is
last substantial
restructuring of company