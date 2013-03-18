LONDON, March 18 AstraZeneca PLC CEO Pascal Soriot, in interview with Reuters: * CEO says prime focus of drug research and development will be oncology,

cardiovascular/metabolism and respiratory/inflammation * CEO says will be less investment in future on anti-infectives and

neuroscience * CEO says M&A will focus on rebuilding pipeline in key therapy areas * CEO says large-scale M&A not a priority, can return company to growth without

major acquisition * CEO says hopes current research and development overhaul is last substantial

restructuring of company