Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
Dec 6 AstraZeneca PLC : * European Commission approves intranasal four-strain influenza vaccine Fluenz Tetra * Follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on 19 September 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
* Kirkland Lake Gold produces 130,425 ounces of gold in Q1 2017 supported by strong grade performance at Macassa and Fosterville mines