BRIEF-Sonoma receives U.S. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler
* Sonoma pharmaceuticals receives u.s. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler for relief of scaling associated with various dermatoses
Dec 17 AstraZeneca PLC : * Statement on Esomeprazole Strontium launch in U.S. * Aware of reports that an 505(b)(2) NDA Esomeprazole Strontium product has
been launched in the U.S. * Astrazeneca's appeal of the lower court's December 2012 claim construction
remains pending. * After oral argument on 18 November 2013, a decision is expected from the CAFC
in early 2014 * Depending on the outcome of the appeal, Hanmi's sales are at risk of owing
patent infringement damages * No impact on Astrazeneca's full year 2013 financial guidance as a result of
these developments. * Source text
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 German drugmaker Stada, at the centre of a takeover battle between two private equity consortia, said the bidding process was developing well, after delays earlier this month.
March 29 Private equity groups Nordic Capital and Avista raised gross proceeds of 975 million pounds ($1.21 billion) through the sale of an about 19 percent stake in British medical technology giant ConvaTec Group Plc, one of the joint bookrunner for the placing said.